Mexico.- Everything seems to indicate that Santiago Baths and the coaching staff of America club they gave up to continue looking for more players and it is that hours after the closing of the transfer market of the Liga MX, his squad seems to be 100% closed and with all the reinforcements ready and registered for Santiago Solari to use them the following weekend.

This Monday through the official page of Liga MX it was possible to appreciate that legally all Club América reinforcements have been registered, cases such as Jorge Meré and Juan Otero, who were the last to arrive at the team, already have their profiles in the SIID of Liga MX and their numbers to use. With this it was also confirmed that they will no longer go for a foreign player since the places have been occupied again for a total of 10 foreigners.

The azulcrema fans in recent days were hoping for the casualties of some more players like Bruno Valdez to be able to open a new vacancy with those foreign places, but everything seems to be that he will continue in the team to generate internal competition for the center, now that he has to Jordan Silva, Sebastián Cáceres and Jorge Mere. The arrival of Juan Otero was also something that sealed the hiring of a new foreigner because with him the 10 places were filled.

The news of the team at the managerial level has not been at all to the liking of the fans, the few or no opportunities to close signings up to 3 times caused annoyance in the followers who strongly request the departure of Santiago Baños, although it is something that for the moment they will not grant them. Now it will be Santiago Solari’s turn who must make the team function according to its possibilities and recover the points they have left on the road.

Juan Otero was the last player registered by Club América | Photo: Capture

Of the 5 reinforcements already presented only Alexander Zendejas and Jonathan Dos Santos have debuted, it is expected that for this Saturday’s game against Atlético de San Luis Diego Valdés and Juan Otero will be able to see action, who are two players who come from Santos and who know each other so joining them would be a great help for Solari. To this is added that Meré could already be ready to play or at least go to the bench.

The absences that America will have now will be Jorge Sánchez and Pedro Aquino who on the FIFA date suffered a serious injury that will take them away for a while, Sánchez had a problem with his ligaments and could be out for several months. He is joined by Pedro Aquino who had to undergo surgery and could be out for up to 2 months, depending on his evolution.