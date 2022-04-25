Mexico City.- One day remains to complete the first phase of Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Sixteen teams are still alive in search of the local title, ten have already secured a place in the playoffs, the other six will go for the last two tickets on the last date.

At the end of the Tijuana-Querétaro match, the table of positions was modified both in the upper part and in the middle zone, several teams rose positions and others fell, leaving everything for the last week where the true crosses for the playoff stage will be known.

If the Clausura 2022 tournament had ended this Sunday, the qualifiers for the next round would already be known, highlighting the Clásico Capitalino, América-Pumas, on the field of the Azteca Stadium. The eagles fly higher and higher and after six consecutive victories they managed to storm the fifth position with 25 units.

Instead, the felines are on the verge of falling out of the playoffs by adding 19 points, giving priority to the Concachampions final. After the results of this day they can still go to the final phase but they will have a difficult commitment against the leader Pachuca to secure a place in the reclassification.

On the 17th, the fate of each team that will try to finish this first stage of the championship in a favorable place in the general classification will be known, since anyone aspires to take advantage of the game of life or death.

Only Pachuca and Tigres are the teams already classified to the Quarterfinals of the Closing 2022. Today, Puebla and Atlas, would accompany them by being third and fourth overallwhile America, Cruz Azul, Chivas, Monterrey, Necaxa, Atlético de San Luis, León and Pumas UNAM would play the playoff.

For now the playoff matches, one day to finish the regular period of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX would be: América vs Pumas UNAM, Cruz Azul vs León, Chivas vs Atlético de San Luis and Monterrey vs Necaxa.