This Sunday the Chivas de Guadalajara led by the Serbian-Spanish Veljko Paunovic will seek this Sunday to continue with his good start in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX Leagueand what better than doing it in front of their people facing Querétaro and here we will tell you where you can see the game.

It has been a good start to the tournament for the Chivaswho will seek to achieve their first victory of the Clausura 2023 at home this Sunday at 5 in the afternoon when they receive Querétaro at the Akron Stadium, in activity on date 5 of the MX League, a result that would allow them to get fully involved in the fight for the first 4 places of the classification.

The Chivaswho are in sixth position with 7 points, beat the Bravos de Juárez 1-2 on matchday 4, while the White Roosterswho are in 16th place with 2 units, tied at 3 against Atlas in their most recent commitment, since their duel on date 4 against Cruz Azul was rescheduled.

Chivas receive Querétaro this Sunday on date 5/@Chivas

For the match on date 5, Veljko Paunovic is not eligible for Alexis Vega nor Antonio Briseño, who continue with their respective rehabilitation processes, in addition to the fact that Isaac Brizuela underwent surgery this week. For his part, Mauro Gerk has no injuries, in addition to the fact that he will already be able to count on Kevin Balanta, who served his punishment after being expelled on date 2 of the MX League.

Below we tell you where and at what time to watch the game live Chivas against Querétaro corresponding to matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

Chivas vs Queretaro

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Channel: Afizzionados

Stadium: Akron Stadium