Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara In the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, they like that their fans are beginning to get excited about winning the national title again after beating Saints Lagoon2-0, to chain his fourth win of the tournament.

Demonstrating on the field a level that had not been seen for a long time, the rojiblancos of Veljko Paunovic they gave a coup of authority in the akron stadium to peek into the general leadership. Once again in the Guadalajara victory, the mexican captain, Victor Guzman.

The footballer who was left out of the call for Diego Cocca,-coach of the Mexican national team-, responded with a point-blank hammer blow in a tactical play where Robert Alvarado played short with Fernando Beltran to return the ball and place a cross as with the hand to the ‘Pocho’ Guzman.

The second entry of sacred herd arrived at the start of the plugin with the tremendous score of the ‘Nene’ Beltranwho did not think twice and before him rejected Javier Correa he volleyed to throw off balance Carlos Acevedo.

Chivas defeated Santos Laguna 2-0

In this way, Chivas de Guadalajara climbed to third position with 21 points, tying with UANL Tigers. For his part, Saints Lagoon will be in the eighth box when he is defeated for the fourth time so far this Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

For matchday 11 the rojiblancos will go to Puebla to measure forces against the Strip in the cuauhtemoc stadiumwhile the Warriors will receive in the Santos Model Territory (TSM) to Xolos of Tijuana.