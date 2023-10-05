You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Defense and Justice vs. League of Quito
Juan Mabromata. AFP
Defense and Justice vs. League of Quito
The Ecuadorians eliminated Defensa y Justicia and will now face the Brazilian Fortaleza.
The Ecuadorian Liga de Quito advanced to the final of the Copa Sudamericana by drawing 0-0 on its visit to the Argentine Defensa y Justicia, in the revenge match of the semifinals, played this Wednesday at the Lanús stadium on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
The white team took over the series with a 3-0 aggregate score, having won by that score in the first leg played last week in Quito.
In this way, the League returns to the definition of the Sudamericana, a tournament that saw it champion in 2009, and in which it will face the Brazilian Fortaleza, in the match that will be played on Saturday, October 28 in Maldonado, Uruguay.
News in development.
SPORTS
With AFP
