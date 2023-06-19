“Life is Beautiful” is an Italian film that, since its premiere in 1997, has brought tears to film fans, as it recounts a cruel and Poignant story of a Jewish-Italian family that is captured and taken to a German concentration camp. The plot centers on Guido Orefice and his son, as the two remain together until the tragic end, when Giosuè manages to save himself and reunite with her mother.

This drama begins with Guido’s arrival in Italy to work as a waiter. During his stay, he meets Dora and it is there that he begins his love story, which as a result has a son. Unfortunately, the war comes to Italy and, due to his Jewish origin, the German army takes Guido and his daughter. To prevent Giosuè from being aware of what is happening, his father He decides to invent that it is all about a game in which the winner will receive a war tank as a prize.

Which actors participate in “Life is beautiful”?

The main artists are Roberto Benigni, like Guido Orefice; Nicoletta Braschi as Dora; Giorgio Cantarini, as Giosuè Orefice; Giustino Durano as Eliseo Orefice, Guido’s uncle; Horst Buchholz, as Dr. Lessing, Guido’s friend Nazi doctor, among others.

How does “Life is beautiful” end?

As the war comes to an end, the German army in charge of the concentration camps begins to get rid of the hostages they were still holding captive. To do this, they pretended to take them to the place where they will be released, but Guido realizes his intentions and hides his son while he tries to save people from the German deception.

Unfortunately for him, Giosuè’s father is captured by the military. So that the little boy would not come out of his hiding place and continue to believe that he is in a game, Guido jokingly marches on his way to his execution. The next day, those who managed to hide come out and are helped by American soldiers who arrive in tanks, so Giosuè believes that he has won the game. In the finale, the boy and his mother meet again.

Oscar nominations

This Italian drama was nominated for seven Oscars in 1999: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Editing, and Best Soundtrack. However, he only won three of them, which were for best actor, best foreign language film and best soundtrack.

Where to see “Life is beautiful”?

Unfortunately, the movie is not available on any streaming platform. However, there are unofficial YouTube channels that have uploaded the entire tape without authorization.

