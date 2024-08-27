Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 00:06



| Updated 08:10h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

She has returned to the house where she grew up professionally. Presenter Lidia Torrent (Barcelona, ​​30 years old) is one of the faces of ‘First dates hotel’, the summer version of the popular dating show presented by Calor Sobera (this Tuesday at 10:50 p.m. on Telecinco), whose recording took place in a luxury hotel in Moraira (Alicante). Elsa Yanka’s daughter returns to the weekly format as a receptionist after leaving the program in November 2022, when she took advantage of her maternity leave to take on new professional challenges.

-He’s coming back to ‘First Dates’ in a big way.

-It was really cool. I also experienced ‘First Dates Cruises’. I came back with a lot of excitement and like a little girl who takes a lollipop for the first time. We got along well in the team and we came back from the recordings two weeks later with melancholy. I still remember the smells of the hotel (laughs).

-What made you return to the format?

-It was a new project and I was really looking forward to it. I had this feeling that ‘First Dates’ has always been linked to me and will continue to be. So, I don’t know, I didn’t have to think too much. I didn’t hesitate, there wasn’t much of a puzzle.

-What differences have you found with the daily programme?

-At the hotel there is a total openness to singles. In the daily life everything is more packaged because you enter the restaurant and everything is faster. However, at the hotel you know that time is longer, you enter with a different energy, there are different spaces… I like things to be cooked at a slow heat. That is the magic of the hotel for me: having more time to be yourself, to live everything more. I think that is what makes this version more special. The ‘daters’ seemed more relaxed, with the feeling that it was going to be a long-distance race. You enter the hotel with a different energy and expectation.

-Have you been bitten by the urge to return to the newspaper?

-The truth is that I haven’t thought about it and it hasn’t been suggested to me either. It’s better to put my energy into what can happen and not into what can’t, which is my absolute priority now.

-How did you get on ‘First Dates’? How was your casting?

-I had worked with Yolanda Martín Campayo, who was the first director of ‘First Dates’. Before joining Warner, I was with her on a late night show called ‘Pecadores’ that aired after ‘Adán y Eva’ on Cuatro. Then, she told me about doing the casting for ‘First Dates’. I was a 25-year-old baby, with my glasses and everything.

Personal growth



-Are you open to any other television projects?

-Yes, I would love to. In these two years I do have the feeling that I have made a journey of professional and personal growth, which in the end also go hand in hand. I have presented really cool events with powerful brands and I have continued learning about the profession, growing but also training. I also think that this experience on screen can be seen. But well, returning to television is always very special and very magical.

-What did your mother Elsa Anka, who was also on ‘First Dates’, say to you when you told her you were coming back?

-Well, she was very excited, she was thrilled. She was part of the team and for me it is a gift to return to a format in which you have been and it is like being with your family. She felt what I felt. She also got along very well with everyone.

-And you had to separate yourself from your daughter for a few weeks for this program, right?

-It’s true that it was the first time I was away from my little girl for so many days. I thought it was going to be a bit of an uphill battle, but it’s true that later, immersed in work, I was grateful to have time for myself and to be focused.