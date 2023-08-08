Tragedy in Licata. It is a mystery about the causes of the death of a 29-year-old pregnant girl in the Oltreponte district. The desperate rush to the San Giacomo d’Altopasso hospital was useless. The woman, of Moroccan origin, had already experienced severe pain in her throat on Saturday. The situation, over time, would have degenerated despite a first visit.

The discovery was made by her husband, distraught at the loss of his wife and child. The joint has already filed a complaint, assuming a case of medical malpractice, asking to shed light on what happened. The Agrigento prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation file and ordered an autopsy on her body. The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Licata.

The girl had presented to the hospital with severe pain in her throat. The investigations will have to ascertain whether there is any link between the discharge from the hospital and her death, and to understand if there has been an incorrect diagnosis by the doctors. An autopsy was ordered on the 29-year-old’s body.