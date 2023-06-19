A number of council members headed by the rapporteur, Belkacem Dabars, Al-Mazoghi, met in a meeting in the capital, Tripoli, where he presented his “future vision” about his government program..

call the national army

Last Friday, the General Command of the Libyan National Army called on the House of Representatives and the state to “end the state of political division” and to form a new unified government of technocrats that would oversee the organization of elections across the country..

The General Command called on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to support the consensus that leads to holding elections in a transparent manner to achieve political, social and economic stability for the Libyan state..

Agree to form a new government

The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Counselor Aguila Saleh, revealed, earlier, the existence of a “near-consensus” to form a new, neutral government, far from bias, that includes only 15 ministers with a specific period of time, and with a mission limited to preparing for elections..

Saleh said that general elections cannot be held in light of the division of the executive authority, and the presence of two governments in the west and east, pointing out that choosing the new government will require the formation of a team from the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State that will collect recommendations for candidates for ministerial portfolios..

It was not presented to Parliament

And while the name of Al-Mazoghi has not yet been officially presented to the House of Representatives, as the two chambers agreed, during the recent meetings in the Moroccan town of Bouznika, to form a mini-government whose mission is limited to preparing for elections, according to parliamentary sources..

The procedures followed in assuming sovereign positions are to nominate a person for the State Council, then present it to the House of Representatives during an official session, and if the members approve of the candidate, he is given a deadline to form the government and then it is presented again to the Council to gain confidence, according to the sources..

“6+6” recommendations

The joint committee formed by the House of Representatives and the State Council to prepare the “6 + 6” election laws recommended the formation of a “mini-government” to implement the laws that it concludes as a “prerequisite for the entitlement procedure,” according to what was revealed by a member of the House of Representatives, Sultanate Al-Mismari..

Elections will not be possible in light of the current division of the executive authority, and therefore the formation of a mini-government must be completed as a priority, and the matter requires a push from the UN Secretary-General’s envoy to Libya, Abdullah Bathili, as well as the international community, if the will is centered on holding elections, as the deputy believes..

government with limited powers

However, to ensure that there are no new obstacles to going to the polls, the government must be granted “limited powers”, include only a small number of ministerial portfolios, and adhere to a specific period of time to perform its work, according to political researcher Muhammad Qashout..

And the electoral laws now, after the “6 + 6” consensus, are in the status of completed, and they only need some very simple amendments, according to Qeshout, pointing to the importance of achieving these benefits in order to avoid the return of wars and conflicts in the country.