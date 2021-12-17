“It is serious enough that there will be no elections” announced for December 24 in Libya, but “the even more serious thing is that there is no action plan” for the future and the risk is the “institutional chaos”. Claudia Gazzini, Libya expert of the International Crisis Group (ICG), speaks thus with Adnkronos after the tensions of the past few hours in Tripoli, a “fluid situation”. “Nobody wants to take the responsibility of announcing that there will be no elections – he observes – And what we see is that the Libyan factions have returned to their plots”.

“Plots” on a number of issues. That is, he observes, “to postpone the elections or cancel them completely, cancel only the presidential elections or both the presidential and parliamentary elections, keep the government currently in office or seek the appointment of a new government”. And, according to Gazzini, “we have returned to the state in which everything is possible”, a fact “very serious and very serious”.

Does it mean a return to war? “Probably not”, he replies, noting what he considers “the only positive note”. “The international actors who previously supported the various Libyan factions have now reconciled a little, they talk to each other”, he says, with explicit reference to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. “They converse – he continues – and therefore even Libyans affiliated to one side and the other have less room to return to military support for their position”.

And the solution? “There is no clear way out”, she replies, convinced that it will be up to “the United Nations, the correspondent Stephanie Williams, to try to start negotiations to have a consensus on this next roadmap”. An uphill path because “the negotiation format is lacking” and, he concludes, “the political dialogue forum has been ignored for months and making it resurrect” is not easy.