The hurricane revealed “the weakness of the infrastructure in Libya” and stressed the need for “a national strategy to create a good infrastructure that faces the consequences of climate change,” according to the experts’ thesis seen by Sky News Arabia, which warned that implementing a sound reconstruction plan will contribute to advancing Economic growth and raises the standard of living of the population.

Establishment of a reconstruction council

The experts initially proposed that the legislative authority issue a law to establish the National Reconstruction Council, followed by institutions that would supervise the reconstruction in each city according to its needs, similar to what happened with the reconstruction of the city of Al-Marj when it was struck by a devastating earthquake in the 1960s. The priority would be the reconstruction of Derna, and it would be determined The value allocated to this is according to the damage estimate that will be issued by the World Bank.

Regarding the membership of the Reconstruction Council, the experts said that it must include a group of independent experts in finance, economics, law, and engineering, and it may seek the assistance of international experts, and the term of office shall be 5 years, which can be extended to seven years due to force majeure circumstances.

The Council’s objectives are “comprehensive management of reconstruction throughout the country and across its branches and institutions.” The Reconstruction Fund for each region is independent and applies international transparency and disclosure standards and best practices in managing and implementing reconstruction programs.

Establishment of a Reconstruction and Reparations Fund

The proposal also stated: “A national reconstruction fund will be established and managed by the National Reconstruction Council, which is its financial arm. All previously established committees and funds bearing the same name will be dissolved or merged with it, and the fund will have an independent reconstruction program for each city that has been exposed to a national disaster.”

The Reconstruction Council establishes a reparation mechanism, appoints experts to estimate the damage, seeks international expertise in this regard, and receives requests for reparation from citizens through a special system in which their data and documents are recorded, in addition to repairing the damage to the infrastructure, according to the experts.

Reconstruction priorities are determined according to the nature of the damage and the population of the affected area, starting with what is most important to citizens, which is providing housing and maintaining the damaged ones, and determining the most important in infrastructure, which is “roads, sewage, schools, hospitals, electricity, gas, water, and communications.”

Reconstruction financing sources

Experts have identified 7 potential sources of funding, the first of which is “deducting part of oil revenues, the second using part of Libya’s funds frozen abroad, the third financial support from the United Nations, the fourth the contribution of donor countries to aid to developing countries, the fifth deducting funds from the budget allocated to the support item, and the sixth using a tax.” Jihad and voluntary contributions, and the seventh and last is providing the possibility of investment with businessmen, bodies, companies, and national and foreign institutions.”

It is noteworthy that the jihad tax is an additional tax in Libya imposed under Law No. 44 of 1970 during the reign of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, on all types of income subject to tax in Libya, and the proceeds of the tax go to the Jihad Fund that was established under Law No. 59 of 1972.

The experts conclude their recommendations by “seeking help” from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as international oversight bodies for the work of the Reconstruction Council and following up on their periodic reports on the management of the Reconstruction Fund’s funds.

The team of Libyan experts includes banking and finance expert Dr. Suleiman Salem Al-Shahoumi, oil and economics expert Dr. Muhammad Al-Hashati, banking economics expert Dr. Muhammad Abu Sneina, law expert and lawyer Thuraya Al-Toubi, economics and politics expert Ibrahim Qarada, economics expert Dr. Hamida Aburouina, and economic and financial expert. Dr. Ezzedine Ashour, and economist Mohamed Al-Safi.”