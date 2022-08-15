true to his style, Salim Vera He is one of the most active Peruvian musicians on social networks, always attentive to what users comment on his publications. Indeed, the singer Libidowho has also been direct in clarifying how he feels every time he is asked about Toño Jáuregui, responded to a user who criticized his band’s next presentation.

Salim Vera asks a user not to appear at his concert

Salim Vera and the user in question starred in the meeting of words on Facebook. It all started when the interpreter of “No voy a verte más” published the official poster for Primavera Rock 2022, a festival that will take place at the end of August and that It will bring together the most popular national rock bands such as Mar de copas, Amén and Líbido.

He accompanied the image with a brief message: “What a good festival.” The user took advantage of the graphic to leave his perspective on the concerts that are being proposed in this event. With few words, but directly, the account wrote: “There are many new and very good bands, the same as always.”

This statement was enough for the musician to become present and respond forcefully. Specifically, the artist asked the person in question that, if he really does not agree with the stars invited to the show, he simply does not appear. “Don’t go,” were his exact words. This generated different reactions on the platforms.

The rock singer was happy for his next concert with Mar de copas and Amen. Photo: Salim Vera/Facebook

Salim gave more details of his past romance with Juliana Oxenford

Before this curious moment, Salim Vera It was already a topic of conversation after sharing new details of what happened in a brief relationship with the journalist Juliana Oxenford. To begin with, she stated that the communicator came into her life long before she became an opinion leader at the national level. “ We are talking about when she was 19 years old, when she was just becoming known. No one imagined, nor did I imagine, what it would become later, “he said.

Similarly, he revealed the exact place where he met the ATV star: “I was going to dance a lot, and I think she went to Bauhaus. And then, I threw my eyes at her. And I just gileé, I approached him and that’s it.