In 2021, Liam Neeson announced that he was already thinking about retiring from action movies, something that left his fans speechless. Back then, he mentioned that, being a person in his 60s, the scenes became heavy. “There are a couple more I’ll do. After that I don’t think I’ll continue in this”, he surprisingly explained to Entertainment Tonight.

With the passage of time, and given the viralization of his interview, the interpreter commented in 2022 that “he will notify when his retirement passes.” “I’m turning 70, so I’m still getting away with it. I think action movies will come to an end at some point, they have to. I will stop, of that I am sure ”, he mentioned in a chat with the Today program.

Liam Neeson returns to action cinema. Photo: 20th Century Studios

In this sense, and taking into account that Liam Neeson has continued shooting action movies in the last two yearsNetflix has included in its catalog “Relentless Revenge”, a tape in which he plays a skilled thief and ex-marine who must flee from corrupt members of the FBI.

“Relentless Revenge”, his action movie that triumphs on Netflix

In the tape, Neeson gives life to Tom Carter, a famous safecracker who has never set foot in jail and has managed to evade justice. His life changes when he falls in love with Annie. Wanting to marry her, he decides to give her up to the FBI, to whom he offers to hand over the money he stole in exchange for a deal. He never imagined that he would run into corrupt FBI agents, who all they want is for him to be dead so they can keep the money.

“Relentless Revenge” is already part of the top 10 most watched movies and series on Netflix. It is second only to “Jumanji: The Next Level.”