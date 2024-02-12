Even Lewis Hamilton no longer likes EVs. Lewis Hamilton is no longer sustainable? Or is there something else going on?

You can say what you want about Lewis Hamilton, but he is a huge personality in the sport. In fact, he may be one of the few people who is bigger than the sport in which he participates. Now we Dutch are comfortably in our Verstappen bubble (and rightly so, Max's performance borders on rabid), but it is really Lewis Hamilton who has the most followers on this planet.

He knows that himself and so he likes to set a good example. Such a progressive young man is quite courageous in one of the most archly conservative and stinkingly elitist sports in the world. However, it is not just words, but also actions. For example, Lewis Hamilton has sold the most cars with a combustion engine and he drives (almost) exclusively electrically. Although he does drive a Mercedes F1 car for business purposes. But because it is only business mileage, fortunately it does not have to be added.

Lewis Hamilton no longer sustainable

Hamilton is also involved in a lot of progressive projects and initiatives. One of them is the Extreme E team 'X44'. Or – and you can already sense it coming – better said 'was'. Lewis Hamilton is quitting that team. But is Hamilton no longer sustainable? What is going on?

Well, Hamilton gets out prematurely. In 2022 the team won the Extreme E championship and last year things also went quite well. It is a kind of rally championship with extremely large and heavy SUVs to demonstrate that they can also be environmentally friendly.

This year is the last year that it is an electric class. The Extreme E class will then be transformed into a hydrogen class and will be called Extreme H. Yes really. They then cross the world with those hydrogen SUVs to demonstrate that an SUV can also be environmentally friendly.

Lewis wasn't around much

The reason for this is that the rallies can last a little longer. In many electric classes, the extremely limited range is a thing. It is therefore not without reason that in Formula E they drive on the small kart tracks. On a 'real' circuit the battery would drain far too quickly and you don't feel like having to watch a pit stop 'fast charging' for 15 minutes.

By the way, Lewis Hamilton's share in the X44 team is less large than you might think. It is not the case that he guided everything in the right direction like a true Toto Wolff. Well no, it was actually 'just' an Extreme E team with some financial support from LH and the name. We are very curious to see what they will do next.

It is a big loss for the racing class and the people who work there. Because the first race is in 5 days. Then they drive in the always environmentally friendly Saudi Arabia. But not team X44. They stay at home.

Through: Daily Express

Photo credits: Team X44 via Instagram

This article Lewis Hamilton is no longer sustainable first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Lewis #Hamilton #longer #sustainable