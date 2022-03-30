Leverkusen (DPA)

German football club Bayer Leverkusen has ruled out the departure of its striker Patrick Schick next summer.

It is noteworthy that Patrick has become a sought-after player in the transfer market, as he scored 20 goals in 20 matches in the German League, but Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Caro said that Schick (25 years) is not for sale.

“No, we’re not going to give up on Patrick Schick, and that’s why there’s no need to talk at all,” Carew added in an interview with Sky Sports.

The market value of the Czech international is currently about 40 million euros, and his contract with Leverkusen runs until 2025, and the club said that the contract does not include an exit clause.

There have been rumors recently about the possibility of Schick moving to Borussia Dortmund to succeed Erling Haaland, but Caro said: “We are very happy with his presence, and we rely heavily on him in planning for the coming years.”

Schech has been absent for the past five weeks from Leverkusen due to a torn calf muscle, and has only been back in training this week.