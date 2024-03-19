Letters from Russia | I voted against Putin because I'm tired of being afraid

Ivan, the author of the Letters from Russia series, went to vote. It went as always, and Putin won. But the 12 o'clock protest succeeded: people saw that they were not alone.

Ivan, who works in Karelia, went to vote at a school in St. Petersburg.

HS

15:02

Size During the election week, the Russian authorities intimidated those who plan to participate in the opposition's “At Noon Against Putin” protest.

The instructions were simple: You had to arrive at the polling stations on Sunday at exactly 12 o'clock. That's all.