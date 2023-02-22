Letter from a reader TPI to the editor:

I am 16 years old and I have read with interest the editorial of the editor of TPI, which made me spontaneously some considerations. I have always been in favor of supporting Ukraine, provided that this never became the pretext for a war insertion by global powers which, except in terms of solidarity and support, should have remained extraneous to this war. In the last few hours, however, quite the opposite has been happening, with an ever-growing US escalation. In these situations, when the president of the first world power goes to Kiev making a speech that suggests anything but the search for peace, one cannot remain indifferent.

History teaches us that the greatest wars were born from apparently insignificant pretexts, with a frightening naturalness. We, who have by now become completely accustomed to the horrors of the conflict and to the mystifications of Russian and Western propaganda, would not be shocked at all by a serious expansion of the conflict, for which all the possible conditions are being established in these hours, in these days and necessary.

Very often I am accused of false pacifism: I am truly sorry for this, not for personal reasons, but for ethical, moral and historical reasons. I argue, with the utmost conscience and honesty in my thoughts and intentions, that one must be in favor of support for Ukraine, but at the same time one can also be against the way this support is manifesting itself.

It is clear that the United States, while being on the side of reason for the evident fact that the war was waged by Putin, are waiting for nothing more than the right pretext to widen the conflict and try to definitively weaken Russia, the great enemy of Always. We must certainly not let ourselves be influenced by Russia, but the real problem is that here we are passing from one extreme to another: we are losing all balance, the strength of diplomacy, the propensity for dialogue and peace.

The fact that Biden and Zelensky have definitively closed all diplomatic channels for peace is very serious. Even in defense against unjustifiable violence, one must always remain on the side of reason, maintaining an ethically impeccable attitude, always leaving diplomatic channels open for peace. In conclusion, I stand wholeheartedly with the Ukrainians, but I refuse to think that not agreeing with the US means wanting Ukraine dead.

Ukraine, which is resisting heroically, obviously gets support from anyone who offers it, as naturally and genuinely as possible. It is precisely the naturalness that the USA lacks, which are making themselves responsible for an excessive war escalation, not limiting themselves only to offering support but also laying the foundations for their serious and criminal inclusion in a war that must end as soon as possible before it’s really too late.

Flavio Maria Coticoni