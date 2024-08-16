Let’s Stay Friends: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film

Tonight, Friday 16 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, Restiamo amici will be broadcast, a 2019 film directed by Antonello Grimaldi and based on the novel Si può essere amici per sempre by Bruno Burbi. The film mainly stars Michele Riondino, Alessandro Roja and Violante Placido. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Alessandro is a widowed pediatrician who lives with his son Giacomo. Constantly urged by friends and relatives to look for another woman to start a new life with, one day Alessandro receives a phone call from his friend Gigi, who, in addition to telling him that he has been living in Brazil for some time now, confesses that he is ill and convinces him to join him. Once he arrives in Natal, he learns that Gigi has actually inherited a large sum of money from his father, which he cannot get back because it must be given to a nephew. Having no children, Gigi asks Alessandro for help and the two come up with a plan: to fake Gigi’s funeral so as to register everything in Alessandro’s son’s name.

Let’s Stay Friends: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Restiamo amici, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Alessandro Colonna

Alessandro Roja: Gigi Natali

Violante Placido: Bianca Tizzardi

Sveva Alviti: Marta Rossi

Free De Rienzo: Leonardo “Leo” De Pascali

Mirko Found: Giacomo Colonna

Ivano Marescotti: notary Brenner

Joy Libardoni: Clara

Anni Barros: Fatima

Desiree Popper: Monique

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Restiamo amici on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Friday 16 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.