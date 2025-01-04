In the bones. This is where Barça is on an institutional and economic level. The Olmo-Víctor case is just the umpteenth certification of something already known, although it is no less worrying. Another proof that the club continues to shrink rapidly.

The role of victim is attractive and tempting in these cases. What if Tebas, what if the League, what if the Federation and what if the granny smokes. But there are too many times in which improvisation and sloppiness have become palpable in the club’s recent management to once again give the benefit of the doubt to the Blaugrana leadership.

The exam is daily when one is at the top. And in his second promotion Laporta is failing

Laporta did not have good cards on his return to the presidency. The legacy of Bartomeu’s management was a very heavy burden. But the current president has not lost credibility because of what he found upon his arrival, but because he wanted to hold on and govern the club with the sole idea that all the problems could be solved with a few strokes of genius. What about Messi? A barbecue and fixed! What about the wage bill? Some levers here and others there! Debt, old and new? Asking offends!

Joan Laporta and Josep Maria Bartomeu, in an archive image David Airob

More than twenty years ago, Joan Laporta uttered one of his most iconic phrases, after closing the loan from Juventus to Edgar Davids’ Barça for the second part of the season: Let them learn! Four decades later, the impression is that the Barça president is a victim of his own self-sufficiency. As if shortcomings were only attributable to others, while he was born with everything learned. But with Laporta, as with any other manager, it is like with investment funds: past returns do not guarantee future ones. The exam is daily while one is at the top. And in his second promotion Laporta is failing.

The opposition has stepped on the accelerator this week. I’m a Clam has asked for the president’s resignation and Víctor Font has put aside his usual temperance to be more combative in demanding explanations and responsibilities. However, it is difficult to imagine that despite these fusses someone in the short term will dare to make a motion of censure. The precariousness of the club is visible enough for future presidential candidates to bet rather on considering that sooner or later the ball will end up reaching their feet without the need for so much risk. Until 2026, or until he himself decides, Laporta has time to make amends or persist in a way of governing that is increasingly incomprehensible. The second is what is most likely to happen, because if there is one thing about age, it is that it accentuates character traits. And it is known that there is no way for an old dog to learn new tricks.

Read also