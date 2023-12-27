Leslie Moscoso, actress and niece of Ernesto Pimentel, announced that she will begin the procedures to divorce her still husband, José Cortez. Through her official Instagram profile, the former participant of the 'Reventonazo de la Chola' assured that They will seek to separate their marriage by mutual agreement. For her part, the future lawyer also maintained that she and Cortez have been separated for several months and asked for respect for the situation she is going through.

What did Leslie Moscoso say about her separation from José Cortez?

The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in 2019, ends after 4 years. In a brief but concise statement, Leslie Moscoso stated that, in her position as mother and wife, she defends the family as the central nucleus of society. Furthermore, she asserted that it was unforgivable and unacceptable acts that put an end to the marriage.

“I want to share with you my definitive separation from my still husband for several months, hoping we can dissolve the marriage bond by mutual agreement,” the statement reads at the beginning. “I am a defender of the family as the central nucleus of our society, in that sense, I did everything possible to keep my marriage going. However, unforgivable and unacceptable events occurred. I appreciate the concern and respect regarding this situation, as these are issues that involve non-public people,” he added.

Leslie Moscoso thanked her followers for their concern about her. Photo: Instagram / Leslie Moscoso

Who is José Cortez, still husband of Leslie Moscoso?

Jose Cortez He is a businessman and former Alianza Lima soccer player. In fact, it was Juan 'Chiquito' Flores who presented them in 2018; Since then, they were inseparable until her wedding in 2019. After Moscoso ended a conflictive relationship with the father of her son, she decided to give herself a new chance at love. Despite her efforts, as she indicates in the statement above, Leslie and José will begin divorce proceedings.

The couple, who were eight years apart, ends after almost 4 years of marriage. For her part, the comic actress finished her studies in Law at the San Juan Bautitsa Private University and dedicated her triumph to her youngest children. She will see the family's cases and even assured that she will do so ad honorem.

