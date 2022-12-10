Leonel Álvarez, new coach of the Cienciano Club of Peru

This Friday it became known that Leonel Álvarez arrives as technical director at the Cienciano Club of Peru for the 2023 season.

This was reported by the same club through its Twitter account, where they claimed to be very happy to have the Antioquian strategist now at home.

“We present the renowned Colombian coach 🇨🇴, Leonel Álvarez, as our technical director for the 2023 season. Let’s go with everything, professor, to achieve glory with ‘Papá’!”, the club wrote in its trill.The news comes days after Águilas Doradas announced that Álvarez would leave the team for the second time.

World Cup 🫶! We present the renowned Colombian coach 🇨🇴, Leonel Álvarez, as our technical director for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ season. Let’s go with every teacher, to achieve glory with ‘Dad’! 🏆#Scientist2023 pic.twitter.com/zSI9TLBeof – Club Cienciano (@Club_Cienciano) December 10, 2022

The Cusco team is the third international club for the 57-year-old coach, who also led Cerro Porteño and Libertad de Paraguay. Now Álvarez has the challenge of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, to which Cienciano qualified.

In his second stage at Águilas Doradas, the paisa led a total of 48 games, with a record of 19 wins, 14 draws and 15 losses. In addition, he left the team in the 2023 South American as well.

