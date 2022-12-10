Sunday, December 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Leonel Álvarez, new coach of the Cienciano Club of Peru

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Leonel Alvarez
Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

This will be the third club led by the well-remembered ex-soccer player at an international level.

This Friday it became known that Leonel Álvarez arrives as technical director at the Cienciano Club of Peru for the 2023 season.

See also  Who do the Romans cheer for? The map of the cheering of the districts of the capital

This was reported by the same club through its Twitter account, where they claimed to be very happy to have the Antioquian strategist now at home.

“We present the renowned Colombian coach 🇨🇴, Leonel Álvarez, as our technical director for the 2023 season. Let’s go with everything, professor, to achieve glory with ‘Papá’!”, the club wrote in its trill.The news comes days after Águilas Doradas announced that Álvarez would leave the team for the second time.

The Cusco team is the third international club for the 57-year-old coach, who also led Cerro Porteño and Libertad de Paraguay. Now Álvarez has the challenge of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, to which Cienciano qualified.

In his second stage at Águilas Doradas, the paisa led a total of 48 games, with a record of 19 wins, 14 draws and 15 losses. In addition, he left the team in the 2023 South American as well.

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Leonel #Álvarez #coach #Cienciano #Club #Peru

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Is Turkey's government hampering oil supplies? West apparently upset

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result