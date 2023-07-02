Almost a couple of weeks ago, the reading of Andrés García’s will, at Notary 18 of the port of Acapulco, state of Guerrero, Mexico. The Mexican movie star died on April 4, 2023, at the age of 81, at the home of his wife Margarita Portillo, due to multi-organ failure caused by cirrhosis of the liver that he was diagnosed with last year, adding to his complications from a myeloid leukemia, which he also suffered from.

The heirs of Andrés García they are his widow Daisy Portillo, Andres Lopez Portillo (son of Margarita), his sister rose garcia and his firstborn Andres Garcia Jr. Film, theater and television actor, divided his property into four equal parts. Likewise, it was revealed that he left his other son, Leonardo, and his first wife, the American actress Sandra Vale, an apartment where the lady currently lives.

In a recent interview for the “Ventaneando” program on TV Azteca, the actor Leonardo García confirmed that he will challenge his father’s will, with the help of actor and lawyer Roberto Palazuelos and his father Roberto Palazuelos Rosensweit. “Both Roberto papa and Roberto chico are our lawyers, they are doing that, I think they have to check the will and I understand that yes (they will challenge), this takes time, they have to check to do things right.”

According to Leonardo García, supposedly, Margarita Portillo and her aunt Rosa García, put their names on several of her father’s properties, so that these were not distributed in the inheritance. He made it very clear that both his older brother Andrés Jr. and his mother Sandra Vale have his unconditional support. “This type of thing wears me out, I’m going to support them, obviously, it’s my family, I get along very well with my brother, with my mother, I’m always with her.”

Regarding the department that left them andres garciastressed that said property is actually owned by Sandra Vale.

“That apartment belongs to my mother, she really didn’t leave it to me or my brother, it belongs to my mother and it was bought from the house where we lived together in San Jerónimo (Mexico City), that is, my grandfather was the who bought that house and practically that money comes from my mom’s family, who put it in my dad’s name, that was 30 years ago, it was their decision, and well, at least they did something right.”

