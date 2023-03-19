Leonardo Castro sets off alarms in Millionaires: injury is confirmed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Leonardo Castro
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Leonardo Castro
The blue club reported the striker’s situation.
millionaires he resumes his efforts in the League. The elimination of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Atlético Mineiro is a pain that he has to overcome, since he has to put his 2023 project on track in the Copa Sudamericana (it is in the group stage) and in the local championship. This Sunday, to shake off, he faces Águilas Doradas in El Campín, who is celebrating a great campaign.
Millionaires, however, has not given advantages in the League. Despite the fact that he had to distribute his payroll and face several games with an alternate team, and with many youngsters, the squad remains among the eight with 10 points. Although he lost to Once Caldas in this string of matches, He then managed to defeat Deportivo Cali (2-0) and tied Atlético Nacional in Medellín (0-0).
Now, after the thunderous departure from the Libertadores, the coach Alberto Gamero He once again has most of his payroll for the game, although it was reported that he has casualties, on the one hand the ankle injury of left back Omar Bertel, who would be out for at least a month and a half. But there is another novelty that sets off alarms.
castro was injured
On Saturday afternoon, Millonarios reported that the striker Leonardo Castro the match against Águilas is lost due to injury.
“Millionarios FC informs that in training Leonardo Castro suffered a grade 2 sprain in his left ankle Therefore, it could not be taken into account for the game against Águilas Doradas. Disability according to evolution”, says the blue club.
Thus, his presence in the postponed match against Pasto, as well as in the classic against Santa Fe, remains in doubt.
Millonarios FC informs that in training Leonardo Castro suffered a grade 2 sprain in his left ankle for which he could not be taken into account for the game against Águilas Doradas. Disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/AJEfFbnSJv
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) March 18, 2023
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
