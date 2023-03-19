Monday, March 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Leonardo Castro sets off alarms in Millionaires: injury is confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Leonardo Castro sets off alarms in Millionaires: injury is confirmed


close

leonardo castro

Leonardo Castro

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Leonardo Castro

The blue club reported the striker’s situation.

millionaires he resumes his efforts in the League. The elimination of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Atlético Mineiro is a pain that he has to overcome, since he has to put his 2023 project on track in the Copa Sudamericana (it is in the group stage) and in the local championship. This Sunday, to shake off, he faces Águilas Doradas in El Campín, who is celebrating a great campaign.

Millionaires, however, has not given advantages in the League. Despite the fact that he had to distribute his payroll and face several games with an alternate team, and with many youngsters, the squad remains among the eight with 10 points. Although he lost to Once Caldas in this string of matches, He then managed to defeat Deportivo Cali (2-0) and tied Atlético Nacional in Medellín (0-0).

Now, after the thunderous departure from the Libertadores, the coach Alberto Gamero He once again has most of his payroll for the game, although it was reported that he has casualties, on the one hand the ankle injury of left back Omar Bertel, who would be out for at least a month and a half. But there is another novelty that sets off alarms.

See also  Millionaires break a custom: they will broadcast the game on their platform

castro was injured

Leonardo Castro, Millionaires player.

On Saturday afternoon, Millonarios reported that the striker Leonardo Castro the match against Águilas is lost due to injury.

“Millionarios FC informs that in training Leonardo Castro suffered a grade 2 sprain in his left ankle Therefore, it could not be taken into account for the game against Águilas Doradas. Disability according to evolution”, says the blue club.

Thus, his presence in the postponed match against Pasto, as well as in the classic against Santa Fe, remains in doubt.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Costa Rica and Canada are qualified for the 2023 Australia/New Zealand World Cup

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Leonardo #Castro #sets #alarms #Millionaires #injury #confirmed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What does Ana Claudia Urbina do, the singer who left Corazón Serrano for her maternity

What does Ana Claudia Urbina do, the singer who left Corazón Serrano for her maternity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result