The Colombian millionaires came from behind to win their game this Thursday 2-1 against the Catholic University of Ecuador and qualify for the third phase of the Libertadores Cup 2023, after the goalless draw in the first leg.

At minute 38, the Panamanian winger of the Trencito Azul team from Quito, Ismael Díaz, scored a penalty caused by a handball in the area of ​​midfielder Daniel Giraldo and temporarily silenced the stadium Bogota Campin.

In the complement, when Católica had one less player due to the expulsion of the defender Franklin GuerrOn the brink of halftime, Millonarios rallied the series with two nice collective goals scored by the attacker Leonardo Castro (62 minutes) and the driver Daniel Cataño (69).

The capital team will now dispute a place in the group stage of the Libertadores against the Brazilian Atletico Mineiro, that beat Carabobo from Venezuela by a global score of 3-1. The key to the third phase starts next week in Bogotá.

‘Good job’

“They do a good job personally and collectively. We recovered from the penalty and qualified”, said Cataño.

And he added: “The DT told us to continue with the intensity of the first half. With the change that was made, it was needed in the attack and Fernando Uribe gives us a hand”.

‘We run and we put’

Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

For Castro, who opened the scoring for the locals, he spoke clearly about the victory.

“We talked about scoring a goal for them and going over them. The second came and we won, which is the important thing”, stated the striker.

“The team is a correlón, metelón, it attacks with everything and defends itself with everything. That is why the victory was achieved”, added Castro.

“At this moment we are gaining more confidence, the options must be specified,” he said.

