Lenovo announced at IFA its flagship Legion 9i (16″, 8), the first 16-inch gaming laptop in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem, with an integrated liquid cooling system and therefore designed for gamers and content creators who they are dealing with heavy workloads and need a design studio at hand.“With the introduction of Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) we have reached the pinnacle of innovation in the gaming laptop landscape that Lenovo Legion brings to market.Lenovo Legion 9i is the first laptop in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem with an integrated liquid cooling system and AI-powered hardware chip optimization.The forged carbon front cover, which makes each laptop unique, gives PC lighter weight for those gamers and content creators who want only the best,” said Jun Ouyang, VP and GM Consumer Business Segment, IDG, Lenovo. “We constantly push the boundaries when designing gaming solutions. Lenovo Legion 9i (16″, 8) has set a new pinnacle for us which we will ambitiously try to surpass in the future.”

The laptop is equipped with 13th generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and fast 64GB Overclocked 5600Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 or 32GB Overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM. The Legion Coldfront integrated liquid cooling system, the first of its kind in a 16-inch gaming laptop, allows it to deliver up to 230W TDP while weighing just 2.56kg. The system, designed in collaboration with Cooler Master, works on the VRAM of the GPU to manage heat during extreme gaming sessions, activating when the GPU reaches 84°C to cool it. Coupled with the AI-optimized triple-fan air-cooling system with 6,333 individual vents, the Lenovo Legion 9i stays cool even during the most intense gaming and content creation sessions. To cope with the additional weight of the liquid cooling system, Lenovo engineers had to design an innovative new front cover made of forged carbon chips that not only reduces weight, but thanks to the forging process, each Legion 9i has a exclusive and unique design thanks to the carbon pattern on the front of the PC.

On the computer there is space for a configurable display up to Lenovo PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED 16:10 with 165 Hz refresh rate. Content creators can switch between DCI-P3 and sRBG color spaces in the pre-installed X-Rite software thanks to color calibration factory color for display unit. The Mini-LED display has a 94% screen-to-body ratio, with up to 2TB of PCIe (Gen 4) SSD storage space. The Lenovo LA-2 AI chip’s Smart FPS feature interfaces directly with the display to monitor frames per second and automatically adjust GPU and CPU power, ensuring maximum FPS regardless of the gaming scenario. The Lenovo LA-2 AI chip synchronizes lighting with Legion Spectrum RGB found in the stripes around the keyboard and on the bottom case, on the Legion logo of the top cover, and in the Lenovo TrueStrike RGB keyboard according to the on-screen images. The 99.99Wh battery can be powered by the 330W Slim or 140W Type-C adapter, both included in the box. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is provided by MediaTek’s Filogic 380 Wi-Fi card with wireless speeds up to 6.5Gbps. Lenovo Legion 9i comes with Windows 11 and a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Prices starting from 4,499 euros, available from October.