The Valores party, founded by the former Vox militant in the Region of Murcia Alfonso Galdón, contests the municipal elections of 28-M in Lorca with an electoral list made up of 80% by citizens of Hispanic American origin, and also has the first mayoral candidate of foreign origin in the town’s history. This is Lenin Valarezo, an Ecuadorian who arrived in Spain in the year 2000 with his wife and his three children fleeing from the banking corralito in his country. Valarezo has lived in Lorca for 12 years, where he has been director of the Banco Pichincha office, and intends to drag the Hispanic-American electorate to the polls, especially those from Ecuador. “In Lorca there are more than 4,500 citizens of Ecuadorian origin,” he says. Most of them with Spanish nationality. That would be the reason for the contrast between the estimate of citizens of Ecuadorian origin and the number of foreign voters registered for the next municipal elections, which stands at 595 people.

«About 80% do not appear as foreigners because they are already Spanish citizens. It must be taken into account that most of those who have arrived in the Region of Murcia have done so with their visas and have already accumulated enough years to obtain nationality. As an example, Lenin Valarezo, who owes his name to his father’s past as a communist sympathizer, points out the composition of the electoral list that he leads. “Most are Hispanic Americans. We have Ecuadorians, Paraguayans, Bolivians, Peruvians, and they all have Spanish nationality and an average of 20 years living here », he explains.

Valarezo acknowledges that the mobilization of the Hispanic American population has been low in past local elections. «It is as if they had not gone with them. They did not participate. Now we hope that with a list like ours they feel represented.

Denounce Vox



Valarezo and the Securities candidate for mayor of Murcia, Tyrone Alcívar, yesterday filed a formal complaint with the Electoral Board for a message from the Vox candidate in Murcia, Luis Gestoso, for inciting hatred with a post on Twitter where he criticized the ad. of first edile, José Antonio Serrano, to create a department of Immigration. Gestoso pointed out in said publication that there is already enough “multicultural degradation and crime” in Murcia.

Valores also announced that it is working to bring these and other statements made by Vox candidates throughout Spain to the European Court of Human Rights for their “continuous references criminalizing immigrants.”