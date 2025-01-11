Espanyol plays the last match of the first round this Saturday against Leganés. But there is not a parrot who does not recognize that match as a final. Still in the month of January, the blue and white’s emergencies are evident. The team’s discouraging month of December was another example of the lack of capacity of a squad that is currently stretched beyond its capabilities. Living with the anguish of being sunk in the relegation places, the team demands a reaction as soon as possible so that it is not too late.

While waiting for the reinforcements that may arrive in the winter market, the next two days will mark the future of the club in First Division. It is the entity of the rivals that gives meaning to this statement. Leganés and Valladolid, two direct rivals and at the RCDE Stadium, are two fantastic opportunities that Espanyol cannot miss to stay ahead of relegation. Two victories would not give peace of mind, but they would mean continuing to dream of permanence. Any other result would fuel more doubts and reduce the options for salvation.

Difficult schedule

Sevilla, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Athletic will be the next rivals

The calendar further fuels the feeling that the points against Pepineros and Blanquivioletas are the key to continuing in the First Division. After these two games, Espanyol must travel to Sánchez Pizjuán to face Sevilla, they will receive Real Madrid, they will visit Anoeta and they will play against Athletic at the RCDE Stadium. Four matches of enormous complexity that the team should face from a position of greater calm than the current one.

Espanyol has an element that this season is being important in its favor: the RCDE Stadium. More than in other seasons, the fans are responding fantastically. The parakeet fan has understood the team’s need this season and despite the discontent with the ownership, he has not left the players alone. In fact, this season, with an average of 22,300 spectators, is the best in the last decade in percentage of stadium occupancy. The season of the last relegation it stayed at 21,600 fans on average, but before that only in 16/17 did the average number of fans exceed 20,000. Not even Rubi’s year, in which qualification for the Europa League was achieved, did those figures (19,114) be reached.

Great assistance

With an average of 22,300 spectators, it is the best entry in the last decade in Primera

Aware of the importance of the team’s performance at home, that is where it has obtained the most points (14 of its 15), the club has made an effort and will give a ticket to each member who attends the match against Leganés . The entity has valued the importance of the party in taking this measure. In addition, blue and white members will also be able to withdraw up to two additional tickets with a 10% discount. Prices for the general public are €25 for the cheapest (pre-sale) and on the day of the match, tickets will cost €30.