The Council reproaches the regional Executive for evading the Lomloe criterion of looking for the center closest to the student’s home
The project of the decree that must contain the new conditions that will regulate the admission of students in schools and institutes drawn up by the Ministry of Education has received a severe blow from the Legal Council of the Region, which disapproves in its opinion the text, both in the background as in the form, and charges against the questions
Already a subscriber? Log in
Leave a Reply