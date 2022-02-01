The president will formalize the decision taken at the beginning of January with a letter. He took office two years ago
The president of the Serie A League, Paolo Dal Pino, will resign today, according to what Ansa has learned. Dal Pino, who has been in the United States since the Christmas holidays, has made his decision and will make it official today with a letter. At the base of the choice of Dal Pino, who has been at the helm of the League for two years, his desire to move permanently with his family to live in the USA.
Timing
–
Dal Pino would have made the choice at the beginning of January, but he decided to postpone the farewell for a few weeks to manage the difficult phase of the beginning of the year with the matches postponed for Covid and the reduction of the capacity of the stadiums to 5 thousand spectators.
February 1st – 11:08 am
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Lega #Serie #Dal #Pino #resigns #live #United #States
Leave a Reply