Among the absent Napoli, Fiorentina and Milan, who left the meeting early. Casini: “It will assist us in choosing expressions of interest for private equity and financing”

The Assembly of the Serie A League unanimously voted (even if 15 clubs participated in the vote, among the 5 absent Napoli, Fiorentina and Milan who left the meeting early) the choice of its advisor, the Lazard institute, which, as the president Lorenzo Casini explains, “will be the tool that will assist us in choosing the expressions of interest for private equity and financing (basically the evaluation of fund offers, ed.). An activity that will take place in any case after the procedure for assigning the TV rights since there is already a tender. The two procedures are separate so as not to be conditioned”.

Then there is talk of the outburst of Aurelio De Laurentiis, who on leaving the Assembly said: "They are selling off football". Casini explains: "There was a moment of clarification on the announcement where there was a minimum of discussion, but not on topics on the agenda. We remain optimistic about the future of our football."

for Emilia Romagna — The president then announced an initiative in favor of Emilia Romagna: “Accepting the invitation of the President of the Republic Mattarella, the Assembly resolved to allocate 10% of the proceeds from the Coppa Italia final (i.e. the entire share of the Lega , ed.) in favor of Emilia Romagna; the League has decided to make these resources available to the Region. The amount will have to be calculated, but it is a figure of around 300 thousand euros”.

racism — The president also spoke at length about racism, starting with the adoption of the sustainability strategy to safeguard human rights and inclusion: "Racism is not just an Italian phenomenon, this shouldn't console us but make us understand how serious it is. The stadium and football are part of society and certain phenomena cannot be resolved by the world of sport alone. Our goal is to eradicate all forms of discrimination by 2030, but we need to start from schools, repression helps but does not solve".

sports justice — Finally on the reform of sports justice: “Today we didn’t talk about it, but the hope we have is to have certain and rapid times. The model dreamed of is that of the Tas of Lausanne which decides in 24 hours during the Olympics. We don’t expect much, but the timing must still be shortened “.

May 24, 2023 (change May 24, 2023 | 6:43 pm)

