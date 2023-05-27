Leclerc-Norris, what happened

During the final qualifying segment of the Monaco Grand Prix, Lando Norris found Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in front of him, at low speed and on a trajectory in the tunnel. Only the quick reflexes of the British McLaren driver avoided the collision, ruining his flying lap.

The convocation of the Commissioners

At 17:26 the Commissioners summoned the Ferrari team and the driver Charles Leclerc for 18:00 to discuss what happened, i.e. the potential infringement of article 37.5 of the Formula 1 sporting regulations. the preventing in Curva 9, which took place at 17:10 local time.

A closer look at the incident between Norris and Leclerc in the tunnel 👀#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/uxp1jIRhq1 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023

The decision of the Commissioners

Charles Leclerc was penalized three positions on the starting grid of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix and will therefore start from the sixth starting position. This is what the Clerk of the Course commented in the official document published at 19:48: “Both pilots agreed that Leclerc could have done little to avoid the impedance of Norris, given the difficulty of vision given by the light inside the tunnel and by the change of trajectory. The Stewards noted that Leclerc reacted quickly to the blue flags from the marshals, but by then it was too late.

The Commissioners listened to the radio teams and agreed that the team gave the driver no warning of Norris’ arrival, before it was just behind her. The radio discussion was all about the other drivers and not the traffic, which is a critical factor at this track. We believe that Leclerc could have done a lot to prevent this, if only he had been warned by the team at the right time, considering that Norris was very visible on the system. For these reasons, impeding was considered unnecessary. The Stewards have analyzed the penalties imposed for impeding in recent seasons and have observed that the actions – or inactions – of the team have not mitigated the penalty. Therefore the driver will serve the usual penalty of three positions on the starting grid”.