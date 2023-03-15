A first cry different from that of all the other children immediately made the doctors suspicious: it was an inconsolable cry that showed no sign of diminishing. The baby was already in cocaine withdrawal. The discovery, unfortunately not isolated, in the hospital of Galatina, in the province of Lecce. According to what the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reports, the father was in the dark about everything.

The baby girl immediately showed signs of what doctors immediately suspected was a drug-related crisis. She was crying out loud and nothing seemed to stop the little girl’s desperation.

For this reason, checks were immediately carried out on the mother and daughter to seek confirmation of the terrible suspicion which immediately materialized into a certainty: the little girl was born in abstinence from cocaine.

For her it was necessary to transfer to the intensive care unit of the “Vito Fazzi” hospital in Lecce where she is still being treated, even if – fortunately – she has overcome the crisis and is now out of danger, from all points of view .

Now, the newborn – who can also be discharged immediately – could end up in a specialized institution in Ostuni for the reception of minors, the same one where (apparently) other newborns ended up after more or less similar events.