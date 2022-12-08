The results of vote counting, during the last session, reflected a state of uncertainty about the feasibility of holding subsequent sessions, in the near future, without reaching consensus on the name of the president.

Vicious circles

According to Arab and international research studies specializing in Lebanese affairs, it appears clearly that “the amended constitution after the Taif Agreement left behind vast spaces for controversy over the interpretation of its provisions among local legislators.”

In this context, the writer and political analyst Sarkis Abu Zaid said, in a telephone conversation with “Sky News Arabia”, that “the Taif Agreement has given way to jurisprudence about its interpretation as a kind of spinning in vicious circles,” stressing that the Lebanese presidential settlement needs “the emergence of The final results of the talks on the Iranian nuclear program with the West.

harmonic head

The convening of the Lebanese Parliament, Thursday, coincided with the emergence of new indications that the name of General Joseph Aoun is being seriously proposed to provide the required political consensus if the Lebanese parliamentarians decide to make a constitutional amendment that allows the army commander, while assuming his duties, to run for the presidency, similar to what happened in Two previous occasions:

– The first with the election of General Emile Lahoud, who held the presidency between 1998 and 2007.

The second was when General Michel Suleiman was elected, who held the presidency between 2008 and 2014.

It is also indicated that the possibility of candidating General Joseph Aoun for the presidency of the republic comes against the backdrop of several internal and external factors, most notably:

His military morality and his success in preserving the cohesion of the army during the current economic, social and living crises in Lebanon.

Standing at the same distance from the various local political parties.

He was able to achieve victory in the battle of “Dawn of the Jurds”, which led to the expulsion of terrorist groups from Lebanese territory in 2017.

The presence of his name in international circles as the “man of rescue” in Lebanon.

sovereign positions

The Lebanese MP and former Minister of Justice, Major General Ashraf Rifi, told Sky News Arabia, on Wednesday, that these factors combined represent a window of hope that General Joseph Aoun will have the best chance of reaching the presidency in the next few weeks or months.

Rifi explained that reading the results of the recent US-French summit, between Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, confirms “the possibility of a presidential breakthrough during the period between Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year and between the spring of next 2023 at the latest.”

It is worth noting that the vote counting process, in the ninth session of the Lebanese Parliament dedicated to electing a President of the Republic, on Thursday, came as follows: 39 Michel Moawad, 39 White Paper, 9 New Lebanon, 5 Issam Khalifa, 3 Badri Daher, 1 Ziad Baroud, 1 Salah Hanin, 1 Fawzi Abu Melhab, 1 for the sake of Lebanon, 1 “Al-Tawafuq”, 1 Moawad Badri Daher, and 4 canceled.