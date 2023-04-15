Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

Although the civil war ended in Lebanon more than three decades ago, its difficult scenes are still stuck in the minds of the young people who were born and raised during it, and many of them are now in the fifth and sixth decades of life, after the lives of each of them were formed and their political and intellectual orientations were affected. What happened during that era full of turmoil and sharp sectarian divisions.

Observers of Lebanese affairs warn that a similar fate may face Lebanese children and youth, who are destined to face, at the present time, a financial and economic collapse, which reached its peak during the past few years, and is classified by international financial institutions as among the worst crises of its kind in the world. whole, since the middle of the nineteenth century.

In late 2019, the financial system in Lebanon collapsed, after decades of corruption, extravagance, and incompetence in managing state affairs, on the part of the ruling class, of which the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia is one of its main components, which led to the fall of eight out of ten Lebanese in poverty.

This ongoing crisis, on political, economic, security and social fronts, also led to the loss of the Lebanese pound by nearly 98 percent of its value against the dollar, which led to the undermining of purchasing power, in parallel with the continued failure of Parliament to agree on choosing a president to succeed Michel Aoun.

Experts and analysts have warned that the new generation of Lebanese will pay the price for the current multi-faceted crisis, in the absence of any indications of the possibility of closing its page soon.

Experts pointed out, in statements published by “The Citizen” website, that the continuation of this crisis, whose losses for the Lebanese financial sector are estimated at more than $70 billion, according to official estimates in Beirut, makes it a repelling environment for the new generation.