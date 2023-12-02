Price question: How many of their bikes does the common specialist dealer sell as leased company bikes? A short survey in the editorial team showed values ​​between 3 and 15 percent. In fact, there are around 50. Roughly every second bike is now in the hands of employees who use it in addition to their company car or as a replacement for it. The vast majority are e-bikes, often of the more expensive variety. Bastian Krause, managing director of the North Hesse provider Bikeleasing, puts the average purchase price at 4,000 euros gross. 90 percent of the bikes he manages are e-bikes. The company bike is proving to be a stabilizer for the industry, perhaps even a lifeline. After the introduction of the e-bike, it is the second major driver; without leasing, the lights would probably go out in many places, says a dealer. The business is apparently so attractive to customers that a further 20 to 30 percent growth is expected this year. What luck, as general demand has clearly cooled off after the Corona boom, and the industry is sitting on threateningly high inventories.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

“It’s financially worth it and you can collect a few karma points,” says Marco Lenck, who oversees the leasing business at the specialist retailer 4 Riders in Kriftel near Frankfurt, which mainly leads Specialized and Giant. He himself rides around 11,000 kilometers a year on his racing bike, which is why he takes a special look at the wear cover. This is often collected at 500 euros over a period of three years, which Lenck considers to be too low.