Mexico.- The “cool teacher” as it is known in social networks showed that learning doesn’t have to be boring and exposes his students to “random” topics.

The teacher shared on her account TikTok @alitav.had the time that invited his students to present a “random” topic.

His students chose topics such as friendship, personalities of their group of friends and how to quit drugs, however others took more “rare” themes like La Rosa de Guadalupe, Among Us, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Free Fire or even why Bibi was the rare one of the P. Luche Family.

Network users applauded the teacher’s way of teaching, since He motivated his students to expose on the topics that they are passionate about.

“And always getting out of the rut teaches us that learning doesn’t have to be boring.”

“The one from Five Nights at Freddy’s and the one from Bibi I want to listen to the exhibitions,” commented one user. “It is said that the guy who exhibited about Five Nights at Freddy’s is still exhibiting.”