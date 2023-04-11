A heavy blow was dealt to US national security after important leaks classified documentswhich are related to the war in Ukraine.

The Pentagon has admitted that it appears to be confidential and classified materialputting intelligence sources at risk and exposing the surveillance of the country.

According to local media, the documents contain sensitive and relevant information about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

In fact, it highlights the number of Russian and Ukrainian casualties, details of the battlefronts, air defenses to counter missile attacks, and details about international efforts for Kiev’s military forces.

The validity of the documents is still under investigation; however, the movement it has caused in high command would indicate that these are genuine reports.

The really serious thing about all this is that this leak, which occurred on different social networks, would give Russia valuable information about the state of Ukraine and could have a greater advantage in the conflict.

For now, it is known that most of the platforms on which the reports were published have already been deleted, but they have not been able to find the source of the leak.

However, Bellingcat, an independent investigative outlet, noted that some were first made public in discorda platform used for video game fans.

“This is a very significant breach of US intelligence…both tactical and strategic-level analysis of what was going on in Ukraine and Russia…and around the world.” @LmartinezABC on the DOJ investigation into leaked classified Pentagon documents. pic.twitter.com/NPP8IzMo2u —ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 10, 2023

