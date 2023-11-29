nymphahri has a new one cosplay favorite, that of Star Guardian Ahri: a splendid alternative version of the famous nine-tailed fox from League of Legends, which the Italian model brought to Lucca Comics & Games 2023.

In this capacity, Ahri is a “charismatic captain” who leads a team of Star Guardians, and who is accompanied on her space missions by the funny and faithful Kiko. After losing her companions, the warrior is determined to prevent it from happening again and is therefore particularly protective of those around her.

“In his universe there is no longer room for patience and understanding: tough love is all that remains. Even so, no one is immune to Ahri’s unique charm,” we read on the official League of Legends website.