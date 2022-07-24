Pros and cons of the Brazilian who should take up the legacy of Lucas Leiva and play for a place with Cataldi

After 5 seasons, Lucas Leiva says goodbye to Lazio and returns to South America. The Brazilian, his fellow countryman, Marcos Antonio will try to collect the legacy: he comes from Shakhtar Donetsk, a club with which he also played in the Champions League.

the profile – Low center of gravity (he is 1.66 high), with a good vision of the game, Marcos Antonio is an extremely flexible midfielder, who can fill all the roles of the three-man midfield, acting both as a playmaker and as a midfielder. Sarri, however, prefers him as a playmaker and for this reason he will compete for the starting position with Cataldi: it will be a constant ballot, like what happened last year between Lucas Leiva and Cataldi himself. It is no coincidence that they have a similar price in the “Gazzetta plank” of the next Fantasy Championship: the Brazilian is worth 25 credits, just 5 more than his rival Cataldi. See also Covid Lazio, data and infections: February 10 bulletin

the numbers – He already boasts a good international experience with 12 games in the Champions League and 4 in the Europa League, all with the shirt of Shakhtar Donetsk (a total of 101 appearances, 9 goals and 5 assists the loot gained in the four years in Ukraine). Little inclined to bonuses, there are 12 disciplinary sanctions in his career: 11 yellow cards and 1 expulsion.

why take it – Cut out for Sarri’s game, Marcos Antonio can in the long run become the starting director of Lazio by donating geometries, verticalizations and some winning assists to the biancoceleste team. He can be a regular and have a good average grade.

why not take it – Little inclined to the heavy bonus, 25 credits could be an important investment to bet on a regularist.

July 24, 2022 (change July 24, 2022 | 12:34)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #playmaker #Sarri #bet #Marcos #Antonio