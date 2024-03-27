Lawsuits | Man sentenced for exceptionally brutal torture violence: There were two victims

The court considered that the man had obtained the shackles in his barn for deprivation of liberty.

Completely an extraordinary series of violent crimes resulted in a four-year prison sentence for a central Finnish man in the District Court of Central Finland on Wednesday.

The man was sentenced for, among other things, aggravated deprivation of liberty, aggravated assault and assault.

Some of the charges were dismissed. Among them were the preparation of a crime against life or health and aggravated rape.

The case contains very peculiar and violent features, which included various forms of subjugation, enslavement, acts similar to torture and infliction of bodily harm. The man had two victims.

Regarding the second victim, the district court stated that the man caused him four hours of extraordinary pain when he amputated the victim's penis. The court compared the procedure to torture.

The right sentenced to Ari Juhani Joki58, had deliberately prolonged his act to cause the victim as much pain and suffering as possible.

The man and the victim had been in contact on a body modification website and agreed that the man would remove the victim's penis. The convict has no medical training.

The victim said that she wanted to get rid of her penis and have a more feminine bottom.

Before the surgery last March, the man made his victim sign a liability release agreement and tied the victim to the procedure chair.

The man did not give the victim pain relief and during the four hours did not monitor the victim's condition other than visually. He also videotaped the situation.

According to the court, the victim had a wish to get rid of his genitals and consented to the cutting off, but that did not remove the perpetrator's criminal responsibility. Therefore, the man was convicted of aggravated assault. The court found that the man misled the victim about his expertise in the operation. The consent was not formally valid.

The victim will have to take corrective measures in the future. It was a case of serious damage to health, the court stated.

The convict has worked in the Defense Forces. He lost his military rank at the same time.

The news is being completed.