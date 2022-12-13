It may be that today there are industry projects considered as the game of the year, however, these titles have not managed to get as much audience compared to the success of Epic Games, Fortnite. And that itself has made many of the parents of minors think that the youngest are becoming addicted to video games.

so, in Canada A new lawsuit has been approved against Epic Games, which has been elaborated collectively by parents. It is mentioned that the judge of the Superior Court of Quebec, Sylvain Lussier, authorized the said request 2019 that puts the battle royale video game as an addictive product, to the point of comparing it to drugs.

The plaintiffs claim that this experience caused collateral damage to their children, such as psychological, financial, physical and even personal damage to the people around them. It has even been mentioned that a user spent more than 7,000 hours in less than two years, since he himself has come to play so much that he fell asleep until 3 am continuously.

The lawyers cite a report from Anita Ghadia-Smith, psychotherapist specializing in addictions, who directly made the comparison with drugs. This is what it says:

Part of the addictive component involves a continuous release of dopamine. Every time someone receives a notification on their phone or attends to their electronic game, another release of dopamine occurs, increasing highly addictive behaviors and natural endochemicals produced by our own biochemistry. It is similar to cocaine addiction, or a gambler’s addiction to a slot machine.

The parents have asked for compensation for all the money their children have spent on the game, and Epic Games tYou have 30 days to appeal the judge’s accusation. Otherwise the situation should be taken to a court of Canada.

Via: CTV News

Editor’s Notes: Parents are always looking for ways to blame games, when they really should be setting playtimes for their children. Surely the lawsuit will not proceed at all.