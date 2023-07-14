Moscow (agencies)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that peace has always been a priority for Russia over fighting, expressing his gratitude for the efforts of partners in searching for ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis peacefully.

Commenting on the peace initiatives related to Ukraine, Lavrov said, in an interview with the Russian electronic portal “Linta.ru”, that peace has always been a priority for Russia over fighting.

Lavrov added, when asked whether the peaceful ceasefire initiatives proposed by China, Indonesia, the Vatican and Africa were premature: “I would like to express my gratitude to our partners for their efforts to search for ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis peacefully,” adding, “We do not find their initiatives premature, and for the other side Russian, peace always takes priority over fighting, ”according to the Russian news agency Tass.

“So, let me remind you that we have already participated in the negotiation process with Kiev, in the spring of 2022, and have come close to achieving a positive result,” Lavrov said.

In the context, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Vladimir Zelensky, of India’s readiness to support all “sincere” efforts that could help end the conflict.

Modi noted that he had recently spoken several times with Putin and Zelensky, according to media reports.

“I told them that India is ready to support every sincere effort that can help end this dispute,” Modi added.

The Indian Prime Minister believes that all countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries and comply with international law.

Modi also stressed that his country is also concerned about the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the whole world, especially on the countries of the global south. Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey may play the role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement to end the crisis if he agrees. And Erdogan added: “If the Russian and Ukrainian parties offer us the role of mediator, we will gladly carry out this mediation.”

The Turkish president reiterated that “there is no winner in the current crisis and there is no loser in peace, and that Ankara wants to revive peace again in the region.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kiev during the 16-month-old crisis in Ukraine.