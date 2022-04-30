Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States to stop supplying Kyiv with weapons if they were “really interested in solving the Ukrainian crisis.”

In an interview published by the official China News Agency on Saturday, Lavrov also stressed that the Russian attack in Ukraine was going “according to plans.”

“A continuous flow of all kinds of weapons has entered Ukraine through Poland and other NATO countries,” Lavrov said.

“If the United States and NATO are really interested in solving the Ukrainian crisis, they should first of all wake up and stop handing over weapons and ammunition to the Kyiv regime,” the Russian foreign minister added.

On the other hand, Lavrov stressed that the Russian attack is going as planned. “The special military operation that began on February 24 is going according to plan,” he said.

“All the objectives of the special military operation will be achieved despite the obstruction by our adversaries,” he added.