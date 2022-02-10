The meeting with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is unprecedented on Thursday, January 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“Today’s meeting is generally unprecedented, because literally tomorrow the heads of the defense ministries of our countries are also meeting in Moscow,” Lavrov said, opening negotiations with Truss.

Truss said last week that Moscow’s claims of no intention to invade Ukraine are “false” and “the depth of Russia’s attempts to destroy and threaten Ukraine is obvious,” recalls “Newspaper.Ru“.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that if London applied new sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, there would be another round of tension in relations between Russia and the UK. As Moscow believes, London wants to be able to impose sanctions on any companies acting in the interests of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the eve of negotiations between British and Russian Foreign Ministers Liz Truss and Sergey Lavrov. On February 9, the head of British diplomacy arrived in Moscow. On February 10, she met with Lavrov.

The parties are expected to discuss the state and prospects of Russian-British relations, European security and other topical issues on the agenda.

On January 30, the head of British diplomacy announced that the UK would expand sanctions against Russia. The minister indicated that London is going to expand the list of sanctions legislation so that any company representing the interests of the Kremlin could be subject to restrictions.

On the same day, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, drew attention to the fact that London’s statement also “undermines the investment attractiveness and attractiveness of the UK” as a whole. He clarified that an attack by a single country on Russian business implies retaliatory measures.

In the United States and a number of European countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone, and such statements are used as an excuse to place as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.

On January 28, Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine, and Western countries and the United States were “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation instead of forcing Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.