Russia has the opportunity to reach an agreement with the North Atlantic Alliance on security guarantees in Europe. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, answering a question from President Vladimir Putin. The broadcast of their official meeting is available on the YouTube channel RBC.

Lavrov reminded the president that the Russian side in its dialogue with NATO insists on the inadmissibility of endless talks on issues that need to be resolved now. “But still, being the head of the Foreign Ministry, I must say that there is always a chance,” Sergey Lavrov said.