“Without this work we could not cope with this challenge”: At the end of the second year of the pandemic, SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach turned to health care workers. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The Minister of Health paid tribute to the hard work in the health service in a video message. He knows what the employees there deserve: “more than what we can currently offer”.

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach thanked all healthcare workers for their work just before Christmas Eve.

“It is now the second Christmas in the pandemic. We had wished it, yes, we had hoped it would turn out differently. But it didn’t turn out that way, ”said the SPD politician in a video message in which he addressed the employees directly.

“As dramatic as the situation was last year in the care facilities in particular, we had the hope that we could get out of the pandemic through the vaccination campaign in the course of the year. Unfortunately that didn’t happen. ”The vaccination gaps are still far too big.

“We are deeply indebted to you”

The ongoing pandemic unfortunately also means an ongoing burden for employees in the health care system, for example in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes or in the health department. “I know exactly how difficult your work is, and I also know what you owe: more than what we can currently offer,” Lauterbach said to the employees.

“I would like to expressly thank you personally very much for the work you have done. Without this work we would not be able to cope with this challenge. “Lauterbach emphasized:” We are deeply in your debt. “The extraordinary workloads would be perceived by him. “I will do everything I can to improve your working conditions,” announced the minister. dpa