With Correa ko, the Bull will be next to Big Rom. Dzeko on the bench. Compared to Wednesday there will be other news: Onana between the posts, D’Ambrosio and De Vrij in defense (threesome completed by Bastoni), Gosens and perhaps Bellanova, in run-off with Dumfries. San Siro sold out with 72,000 spectators: few fans arriving from Bergamo

Toro alongside Big Rom to win the point needed to guarantee Inter qualification for the next Champions League. Simone Inzaghi knows well that the team is tired thanks to the Italian Cup final played on Wednesday evening (by the way, the trophy won in the capital will be at the Meazza, as happened in January with the Italian Super Cup) and he will make some changes. One note is the return among the starters of Lukaku who will play from 1′ in tandem with the Argentine, at the Olimpico the absolute protagonist (and man of the match) thanks to the brace that knocked the Viola down. Dzeko, who came out very angry in the 58th minute, will be on the bench tomorrow evening because at 37 he needs to be dosed. See also Cristiano Ronaldo: the successful companies that explain his immense fortune

Other changes — Despite the need to win, the turn over will also embrace the other departments: Onana will return to goal in place of Handanovic; in defense space for D’Ambrosio and De Vrij, with Darmian and Acerbi who will rest. The trio will be completed by Bastoni. In the middle of the field Barella, Brozovic and Calhanoglu; Asllani who will enter the second half if necessary. With Gagliardini suspended and Mkhitaryan injured there are no other options. On the wings on the right, head-to-head between Dumfries and Bellanova, while on the left, space for Gosens who will make Dimarco catch his breath.

Withdrawal and San Siro sold out — The team remained in retreat after the afternoon training and dinner with the executives, present as usual. Today San Siro will be practically sold out, with over 72,000 spectators. The 75,000 mark will not be touched only because there are limitations for the visiting sector and Atalanta fans could only buy the entrance ticket if they had a fan card. However, the setting will be impressive, as has always happened this season. See also Prosecutor, renewals and then Inter: all the fronts of the week Juve towards the big match

May 26th – 10.15pm

