Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khor Fakkan won over Al-Wahda 3-2, at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan, within the “12th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, raising “Eagles” to raise its score to “13 points”, achieving its fourth victory in the competition, and “Al-Annabi’s” score was frozen. At 20 points.

Al-Wahda took an early lead through Syrian Omar Kharbin in the 13th minute, with a perfect header against Ahmed Hamdan, the “Eagles” goalkeeper, and Khor Fakkan quickly returned to the match after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Shamsi made a mistake, and Brazilian striker Lourenci put it into the net in the 20th minute.

“Al-Akhdar” turned the tables on “Al-Anabi” with the second goal scored by Laurence from a penalty kick, in the second minute of stoppage time for the first half.

Laurence succeeded in scoring the third goal and his first “hat-trick” in the 80th minute, and Lucas reduced the difference with Al-Wahda’s second goal in stoppage time.