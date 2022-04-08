Laura González (Paris, 1983) senses that it all started in her childhood room. She had the walls upholstered with flower fabrics from the French firm Pierre Frey and, when she couldn’t sleep, she counted the huge colored petals and the bees drawn on them. “When Pierre Frey called me to create the interior design for his show room at the Paris Déco Off fair, I told her that all my childhood dreams had been with her fabric. It all started there! ”, He assures her through videoconference from her Parisian house. But she was also influenced by the education she received from her parents, a Galician and an Algerian pied noir of Spanish and Italian origin who met at the Bus Palladium, a mythical nightclub in Paris that years later would catapult their only daughter to fame. .

González has resurrected the soul of several emblematic Parisian restaurants, such as Lapérouse, from 1766, and legendary spaces such as the Hotel Saint James, from 1892, the chateau of luxury that reopened its doors in the 16th district of the French capital in July 2021. It has also given life to Cartier stores in New York or Dubai. He has created residences for individuals and for a few years he has given free rein to his creativity with his successful line of furniture. In 2019 she was named designer of the year at the prestigious Maison & Objet international salon.

Furniture collection at the Galerie Vauclair in Paris, in September 2021.

He got his first job when he was still in his fifth year at the Escuela Nacional Superior de Arquitectura Paris-Malaquais. A friend offered him the renovation of a store. “He was 23 years old, he paid me with an ipod and I was so happy,” he recalls. Later, other friends entrusted him with the decoration of his apartments and, before finishing his degree, he had three projects on the table and another person working with her.

At 26, he renovated the Bus Palladium, the place where his parents’ story began and his story as a renowned interior designer. “It was a success. It was a very big project for me. It had 700 meters and there were nights that I would lie on its sofas drawing, finding out the structure of space. I had little time, but I took the opportunity to express myself with many fabrics and colors. That’s where I started to develop my style,” she recalls. Thirteen years have passed since then, in which he has carried out more than 300 projects. In the last five years he has gone from 10 to 30 workers in his studio. Now she has 15 reforms in hand and has just opened a gallery in Paris (3 Rue de Lille, Laura González, La Galerie) in which her furniture is exhibited and in whose project she has collaborated with the prestigious Schumacher fabric firm .

Details of the interior design created by Laura González for the Saint James hotel. Matthieu Salvaing

González speaks rapidly in Spanish, inserts words in French and English, and, when she moves her hands, a handful of bracelets dance around her wrists. “I have always worn many bracelets and necklaces. As a child, when I went into the sea, my father told me that he was going to sink me with everything he was carrying”, she says with a laugh. From his childhood in the south of France he remembers the sea, the visits with his parents to antique dealers, to art galleries, and how they instilled in him a love for beauty, something that he tries to replicate with his children (he has three). “I go every week with them to the markets. I like to find treasures. They don’t have to be expensive, sometimes I buy objects for five euros. My children never want to come with me, but once there they always find something. She bought it for him rather than a plastic toy. They stop paying attention to the toy after a while, while they put their find in a little box and look at it like a treasure”, she says.

Furniture collection at the Galerie Vauclair in Paris, in September 2021.

Another thing he enjoys the most is the documentation process. “Before drawing the spaces, we look for what happened in that place, we study the architecture of the building and we investigate until we have a story to tell,” he explains. “I must have that previous work until I feel the soul of the project, pull the thread and manage to do something different. I never repeat anything,” she admits. The best example is the renovation of the Saint James hotel. “It took me a while to realize that the key was its architecture. But we found the old plans and details that were not seen, such as the Greek-inspired floor. We leave the spotlight to the place. now you enter the lobby and you are amazed by its height of 20 meters, eclipsed before by its intense decoration”, he describes. “What I like is to take old places that had a lot of life and give it back to them.” And to achieve this, she and her team collaborate with local artisans. “They are originality and creativity. In France we value our artisans very much,” she states. When she tackles an international project, she also seeks out the best in the field. “Before, the big firms played with a concept and repeated it in all their stores. It was the globalization of luxury. Now, for example, at Cartier they want each store to identify with the country’s culture. Being unique is the true luxury and for this you have to have artisans. We have gone from being ostentatious to valuing the expert hand”.

Laura González, pictured at the legendary Saint James hotel in Paris. Lea Crespi

González acknowledges that building is not one of his priorities, although he has already taken the first step in that direction. At Expo 2020 in Dubai he designed the facade of the Cartier Women’s Pavilion. “It’s a reflection on the role of women who promote change in the world,” affirms passionately the interior designer of the moment, the same one who does not repeat formulas and who is hoping that her Galician grandmother reads this interview. “She is 95 years old and super fit. She takes care of her garden, she travels… ”, she says. It’s clear where Laura’s energy comes from.