The launch of a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS), originally scheduled for Sunday morning Dutch time, has been postponed by a day. Due to weather conditions, the launch will be postponed to Monday morning at 4:53 am Dutch time. The American space agency NASA announced this on X.
#Launch #ISS #crew #postponed #day #due #bad #weather
Basketball | Markkanen's Utah losing streak continued, the Finn sank 25 points
Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The fortunes of the Utah Jazz, which he represented, did not change as the...
Leave a Reply